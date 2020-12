Instant Streaming and HD Download

"Plenamar" ("High Tide") is a 17-minute Spanish/Catalan fiction short-film directed by Joan Carles Martorell. "Plenamar" premiered at the 2011 Seminci International Film Festival in Valladolid and won the prize for best Spanish short-film of the year at the 2012 Cortogenia Festival in Madrid. It is a story about a married couple and their friend who spend a weekend together sailing in the Mediterranean, off the southern coast of Mallorca.